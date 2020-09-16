Terrorist incidents reduced significantly in J-K after abrogation of Article 370: G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Septemeber 16 (ANI): The number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370, i.e. after August 5, 2019, informed Minister of State (MoS) Home affairs G Kishan Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 2019 to Sept 2020", Reddy said in a written reply to 'total terrorist incidents in the country after revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir till date.

Rajya Sabha MP MV Shreyams Kumar raised questions on the total number of terrorist incidents in the country after revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir till date and the various measures taken by the Government to deal with the terrorist menace?



Reddy in a written reply stated, "After August 5, 2019, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly."

Giving the details of the number of terrorist incidents, the Minister stated, Before August 5, 2019-- from 29.06.2018 to 04.08.2019 (402 days) the number of incidents 455. After August 5, 2019; from 05.08.2019 to 09.09.2020 (402 days) the number of incidents 211.

On the question of measures taken by the government to deal with the terrorist menace, Reddy stated, "The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with challenges posed by the terrorist organisations. Security Forces keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them." (ANI)

