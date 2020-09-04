Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district on Friday, Indian Army said.
The operation, which was launched by the security forces in the morning today, is in progress.
An officer suffered injuries during the operation. However, his condition is stable, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)
Terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Baramulla
ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:17 IST
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district on Friday, Indian Army said.