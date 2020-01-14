Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): One terrorist was killed by security forces in an operation in Kultrah region of Pulwama on Monday, according to Army officials.
The security forces also recovered weapons and warlike stores in the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:48 IST
