Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:04 IST


Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Police said.

The encounter broke out at Samboora area of Awantipora.
On September 24, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area following which one terrorist was killed. (ANI)

