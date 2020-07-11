Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla identified as LeT's Idris Bhat

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): One of the two terrorists neutralised in the encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday has been identified as a member of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist has been identified as Idris Bhat, resident of Natnusa, Kupwara who went to Pakistan through the Wagah border in 2018.

The identity of the second terrorist is still being ascertained.

Earlier today two terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army in an ambush at Naugam sector, informed PRO Army, Srinagar.

Besides, the security personnel also recovered two AK-47 and warlike stores, confirmed Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)

