Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that an unidentified terrorist have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorist in Shopian district.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow" said Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu Kashmir's Shopian district underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)