Terrorist killed in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by security forces in Noorpura area of Pulwama on Monday.



Chinar Corps said the joint operation was launched based on inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police and firefight ensued after a cordon was laid.

"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. One terrorist eliminated. Joint Operation in progress," it said in a tweet.

Kashmir Zone Police also said that an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Noorpura, Awantipora. (ANI)

