Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama's Awantipora on Wednesday.

"#Awantipora encounter update: 01 #terrorist has been killed. #Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday have lost their lives during the encounter. (ANI)

