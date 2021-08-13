Terrorist lobs grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.



Earlier in the day, a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

"One terrorist has been killed so far. A complete search of building yet to be completed," said the IGP.

Commenting on the encounter, Kumar said a major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. (ANI)

