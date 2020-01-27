Bijbehara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): One terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara on Monday.
Arm and ammunition have been recovered during the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Bijbehara
ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:04 IST
