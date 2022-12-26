Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch, ammunition recovered

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): An over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.

The police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession.

The police said that the arrested terrorist associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area.



However, after this, he tried to run away. He was arrested in a tactical manner, the police said.

"On the 25th of December, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Indian Army in the general area of Salwa and Behra area of Mendhar. During the search operation, one person namely Tayab Khan S/O Mohd Khalil khan R/O Salwa who is also an OGW (over-ground worker) coming from a forest area was asked to stop to which he tried to run away. Security forces in a tactical manner apprehended him and during his search, one pistol along with eight rounds was recovered from his possession," an official statement said.

The police have registered a case under the Indian arms act, UAPA, and under 120/121/122 sections of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

