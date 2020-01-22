Terrorist wanted for killing 2 security personnel killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A terrorist, who was wanted for killing a Special Police Officer (SPO) and a rifleman in an encounter, was killed in an operation in Pulwama district on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The operation is still underway.

"Police and security forces killed one of the killers of martyred SPO Shahbaz Ahmed and martyred Rifleman Rahul in this operation even before bodies of these brave hearts reached their respective homes. Operation is on at Nagander one kilometre away from yesterday's encounter site," said the police.

The Chinar Corps also said that one terrorist was killed and recovered weapons and war-like stores.

"One terrorist eliminated in Joint Ops during Op Zanatrag (District Pulwama). Weapon & war like stores recovered. Operation in progress. Other details being ascertained," said the Chinar Corps in a tweet.

The SPO and the jawan had lost their lives during the encounter on Tuesday. (ANI)

