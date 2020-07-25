Terrorist who joined Al Badr 'rescued' by J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it was able to 'rescue' one terrorist who had joined a proscribed terrorist outfit without loss of life and property.

This achievement was made possible with the help of some good sources who helped the police in rescuing the terrorist who had joined Al Badr.

"After the hectic efforts and by virtue of some good sources, Police have been able to rescue one terrorist who had joined the proscribed outfit, Al Badr sometimes back. The endeavour of Police has been to save life and property during confrontation/ while dealing with the terrorism," the J-K police said.

"Today one terrorist got less without loss of life/ property which is being perused by Police whenever feasible. The said policy of saving lives had given encouraging responses and results," it added in a further tweet.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Ishfaq Rashid Khan, one of the top Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) commanders and terrorist Aijaz Ahmad were neutralised by security forces on Saturday during Ranbirgarh encounter.

"The encounter began at about 8 am. A search operation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police had said. (ANI)

