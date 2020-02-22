"Terrorists and corrupts have no right to privacy", says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and added that the pressure of populism on the judiciary, through social media is a "dangerous trend."

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020, 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, the minister said, "Terrorists and corrupt people have no right to privacy."

"Some people start campaigning in social media about what kind of judgment courts should deliver, and criticize the judges if the judgment they expect is not given. The pressure of populism on the judiciary, especially through social media, is a dangerous trend," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of International Judicial Conference 2020 in New Delhi.

"In a democracy we welcome dissent. We welcome populism. But populism can impinge on constitutional rights," he added.

The Union Minister also spoke on the exercise of the fundamental right to speech and expression and said, "Speak your mind. Ask questions. But the identity of India must be kept intact."

"Speak your mind, be critical, ask questions. But it should be in a manner that the idea of India remains strong and resilient," he added.

He also spoke about the global challenges and stated, "How do we seek resolution? It remains an important question. I am clear that the only answer is to fall back on the conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law."

Apart from Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also participated in the International Judicial Conference 2020 which was organized at additional building, Supreme Court complex today. (ANI)

