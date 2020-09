Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party deployed at South Kashmir's mini secretariat here.



No casualties or injuries reported so far and the area has been cordoned off.

More details awaited.

On Thursday morning, a CRPF personnel succumbed to injuries sustained after terrorists attacked a CRPF partyin Kaisermulla area at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)