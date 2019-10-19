Security personnel at the site of attack in Baramulla on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Security personnel at the site of attack in Baramulla on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Terrorists attack jewellery store in Baramulla

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:48 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A jewellery store was attacked by terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the attack.
More details are awaited.
The attack is being seen as an attempt to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the region as it returns to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370.
Earlier this week, three apple traders were killed in different incidents in Shopian district of the Valley. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:53 IST

IMD predicts light to moderate rains with thundershowers in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms at many places in the north and south Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:51 IST

Haryana: Hema Malini campaigns in Panipat for BJP candidate

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP and veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Saturday addressed a public rally here while campaigning for Krishan Lal Panwar, the BJP candidate from Israna assembly constituency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:50 IST

ED seeks permission to further interrogate Ratul Puri in chopper...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved an application in a special court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Saturday seeking its permission to further interrogate businessman Ratul Puri in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launderi

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday for Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Metro will begin its operations at 4 am on Sunday on account of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon which will be held in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:31 IST

BJP can never come to power in West Bengal, nor can it implement...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can never form a government in West Bengal, nor can it ever implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) enumeration exercise here, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:31 IST

Haryana: Police roll up their sleeves for poll, over 75000...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Saturday said that the state police administration has made massive security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of general elections to the Vidhan Sabha on October 21 in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Building collapses in Vadodara, several feared trapped

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A building collapsed while being demolished in Gujarat's Vadodara city, officials said. Several labourers who were working at the site are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Karnataka: Congress stages 'pakoda protest' against...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Congress party leaders and workers here on Saturday staged a 'pakoda protest' against the alleged failure of BJP-led state and Central governments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:10 IST

Modi addresses rally in Ahirwal belt to boost BJP's prospects

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Seeking to boost BJP's prospects in the Ahirwal belt where the party did well in the last assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a rally here and spoke in detail about his government's efforts to boost national security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:09 IST

No one will be spared: Yogi Adityanath on Kamlesh Tiwari murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:06 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Family demands NIA-led investigation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The family of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:04 IST

Andhra DGP rejects Chandrababu Naidu's allegations over law and order

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Saturday rejected allegations made by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that 'police raj' is prevailing in the state.

Read More
iocl