Terrorists attack jewellery store in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A jewellery store was attacked by terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the attack.

More details are awaited.

The attack is being seen as an attempt to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the region as it returns to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier this week, three apple traders were killed in different incidents in Shopian district of the Valley. (ANI)