Terrorists attack security personnel in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks and ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, terrorists on Thursday attacked security personnel in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city.



The attack comes two ahead of the first phase of the DDC elections in the Union Territory. The elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Earlier on November 19, security forces neutralised four terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector-General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible that they were planning a "big" attack and targeting the DDC elections in the Union territory. (ANI)

