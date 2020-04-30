Terrorists fire upon civilian in J-K's Kupwara dist

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Handwara area of Kupwara district on Wednesday.
The injured civilian has been shifted to a hospital, further details are awaited.
In another incident, three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and one police constable sustained minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at joint naka party of SSB and police at Nowhatta in old Srinagar city on Wednesday, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SSB. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 30, 2020 02:43 IST
