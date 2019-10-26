Terrorists harming interests of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work: Ram Madhav

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the terrorists are actually harming the interest of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work.

"By attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work, the terrorists are actually harming the interests of locals," he said while speaking to reporters here and added that militants are destroying the spirit of "Kashmiriyat."

The BJP leader said security forces will deal with such attempts firmly.

"Pakistan wants to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir anyhow. Our security forces will foil Pakistan's attempt," Ram Madhav said.

On October 16, it was reported that an apple trader was killed and another critically injured after some militants opened fire on them near Trenz village in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

