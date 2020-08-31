Terrorists hurl grenade at police chowki in Baramulla in second such incident today

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In the second such incident on Monday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a police chowki near a bus stand in Sopore in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"No loss has been reported and the area has been cordoned off. Searches have been launched to nab the attackers. This is the second grenade attack in Baramulla today," J-K Police added.

Earlier today, six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said.

The terrorists hurled a hand-grenade on an Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians. The six injured have been shifted to DH, Baramulla for treatment," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted sharing the live CCTV footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, based on inputs about the presence of warlike stores, a search operation was launched in Banali forest in Baramulla on August 30, 2020, by the Indian Army.

"The recoveries included - two AK-47 guns with two magazines and 74 rounds, one Chinese pistol with a magazine and 10 Chinese grenades," Indian Army said.(ANI)

