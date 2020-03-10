Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Kakapora in Pulwama district on Tuesday.
The grenade exploded outside the walls of the police station. Police fired a few aerial shots.
"Troops of 41 battalion CRPF is deployed in the premises of Police Station Kakapora in Pulwama. One security personal got injured when a grenade was lobbed into the compound. He sustained splinter injuries and has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable," CRPF said. (ANI)
Terrorists hurl grenade at police station in Pulwama, 1 CRPF personnel injured
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 22:01 IST
