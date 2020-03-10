Terrorists hurl grenade at police station in Pulwama, 1 CRPF personnel injured

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Kakapora in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The grenade exploded outside the walls of the police station. Police fired a few aerial shots.

"Troops of 41 battalion CRPF is deployed in the premises of Police Station Kakapora in Pulwama. One security personal got injured when a grenade was lobbed into the compound. He sustained splinter injuries and has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable," CRPF said. (ANI)

