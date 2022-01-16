Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Old Srinagar city, further details awaited

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, said sources in the J-K police on Sunday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
