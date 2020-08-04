Terrorists killed 42 people in J&K in one year: Official data

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): While security forces were busy in eliminating terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists were targeting the public since the government abrogated article 370 and made Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory.

According to data compiled by the security forces, since August 2019 when the government of India took the big step of abrogating article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory, terrorists have killed a total of 42 people. Also, 121 locals were injured in attacks by terrorists.

During the next six months after the government decided to abrogate article 370, terrorists targeted labourers, businessman among others.

In October 2019, terrorists killed a total of 11 civilians. This is the highest number of killings by terrorists in J&K from January 2019 till 15 July 2020.

In October, terrorists targeted Punjab-based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev. The attack in Shopian took place hours after terrorists shot dead a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama. The labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar, worked in a local brick kiln.

Later, security forces gunned down terrorists who targeted people who were not from Jammu and Kashmir in different encounters.

From January till 15 July 2020, terrorists killed a total of 22 civilians. As per the data, terrorists killed seven civilians in April which is highest in a month this year. (ANI)

