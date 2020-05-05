Terrorists lob grenade in Budgam's Pakherpora market, 2 civilian injured

Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade in Pakherpora market on Tuesday, Budgam police said.
Two civilians received minor injuries in the incident. All security forces personnel safe, the police added.
More details are awaited (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
