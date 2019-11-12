Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT

Bandipora (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Two terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora were related to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"There has been no collateral damage in this operation. Two terrorists were neutralised and they are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani. The other terrorist is yet to be identified," IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet had said, "#Bandipora #encounter update: One of the killed #terrorist identified as #Pakistani namely Talha. Was operating as commander of #proscribed terror outfit #LeT. Incriminating materials including #goods bearing #Pakistani #marks recovered. Involved in #terrorcrimes." (ANI)

