Terrorists open fire at CRPF bunker in Anantnag district

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Terrorists on Monday opened fire upon a bunker of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.

According to CRPF, the incident occurred at 12.40 pm and 3-4 rounds were fired upon a bunker of B/164 Battalion in Anantnag district.

"Fire came from a house on the backside of the bunker and no injury or loss of life reported," CRPF said.

It also added that the area has been cordoned and a search is underway. (ANI)

