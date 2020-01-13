Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Terrorists on Monday opened fire upon a bunker of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.
According to CRPF, the incident occurred at 12.40 pm and 3-4 rounds were fired upon a bunker of B/164 Battalion in Anantnag district.
"Fire came from a house on the backside of the bunker and no injury or loss of life reported," CRPF said.
It also added that the area has been cordoned and a search is underway. (ANI)
Terrorists open fire at CRPF bunker in Anantnag district
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:47 IST
