Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): Terrorists on Friday opened fire and injured a person named Asif Ganai, son of martyred Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganai outside a mosque in the Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The injured has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area and search is on to nab the terrorists involved in the incident.
Terrorists open fire outside mosque in Anantnag, injures one
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2023 21:13 IST
