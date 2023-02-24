Terrorists open fire outside mosque in Anantnag, injures one

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): Terrorists on Friday opened fire and injured a person named Asif Ganai, son of martyred Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganai outside a mosque in the Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area and search is on to nab the terrorists involved in the incident.

Further details to follow. (ANI)