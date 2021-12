Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): A group of terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a policeman at Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Further details of the incident are awaited.

In another incident, terrorists also shot at a person in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

More details are awaited. (ANI)