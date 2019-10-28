Terrorists, Pak propaganda used for disrupting normalcy in J-K: Doval tells EU Parliamentarians

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Terrorists and Pakistan propaganda were used for disrupting normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday told the visiting members of European Parliament.

According to sources, the NSA informed them that things are normal in J-K, "though terrorists tried to disrupt return of normalcy by targeting innocent civilians; the state government has made all efforts to ensure normal functioning of the economy and educational institutions."

"He briefed them about the fact that there are no restrictions on people's movement. Hospitals are functional. 100 per cent landline and mobile telephones are functional in J&K. There is no shortage of essential supplies. Medical care is available," added sources.

European Parliament members were told that "in spite of all efforts by Pakistan at spreading false propaganda, it could not get international support. Allegations raised by Pakistan have proved to be wrong."

The NSA also briefed them how Article 370 had blocked the application of progressive laws in J-K and promoted secessionist tendencies.

"NSA Ajit Doval briefed about how Article 370 promoted secessionist tendencies, ensured discrimination and was a roadblock to the application of progressive laws of Indian Union in Jammu and Kashmir," said sources.

Sources said the NSA highlighted a number of facts about the situation in J&K, which countered false propaganda by Pakistan.

"NSA told the members of the European Parliament that Article 1 of the Indian Constitution identifies J&K as one of the Indian States. This was further reiterated by J&K state legislature," said sources, highlighting that "Article 370 was a temporary provision and had been amended earlier too. It was the only temporary Article out of 395 Articles of the Constitution."

According to sources, the NSA gave a historical perspective on Kashmir issue with an emphasis on how the issue emerged and evolved.

Sources said the members of European Parliament were explained about the accession of J&K into India, stating that Pakistan violated its standstill agreement with the princely state of J&K and sent invaders supported by regular Pak Army to forcefully annex J&K.

According to sources, Doval told them that the state of J&K signed Instrument of Accession with India following exactly the same legal procedure as by 550 other princely States. The accession of J&K predates the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution.

They were apprised of the fact that Pakistan never objected to the inclusion of J&K as a state of Indian Union, temporary nature of Article 370 and its subsequent amendments. Moreover, Constitution-making and amendments are the sovereign functions of a State.

A delegation of European Parliament members will be visiting Srinagar on Tuesday where they will have a meeting with the local administration and the people as well. (ANI)

