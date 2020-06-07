Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Terrorists shot at a youth near Edipora in the Sopore area of Baramulla on Saturday evening, said Police.
In an official statement, Sopore police said that the youth was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
"Militants this evening fired upon one Danish Nazir Najar near Edipora, Sopore injuring him critically. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," police said.
Meanwhile, police and Army rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. (ANI)
Terrorists shot dead youth in J-K's Baramulla
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:48 IST
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Terrorists shot at a youth near Edipora in the Sopore area of Baramulla on Saturday evening, said Police.