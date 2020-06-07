Representative Image
Terrorists shot dead youth in J-K's Baramulla

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:48 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Terrorists shot at a youth near Edipora in the Sopore area of Baramulla on Saturday evening, said Police.
In an official statement, Sopore police said that the youth was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
"Militants this evening fired upon one Danish Nazir Najar near Edipora, Sopore injuring him critically. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," police said.
Meanwhile, police and Army rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. (ANI)

