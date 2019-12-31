Terrorists waiting on launchpads to cross over to India from PoK; Indian Army ready to tackle threat: General Naravane

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said the Indian Army is aware of the fact that terrorists are waiting on their launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to crossover, however, the force is fully prepared to meet this threat.

In an exclusive interview to ANI hours after taking the charge as the new Army Chief, General Naravane said, "There are ceasefire violations. We are aware that there are terrorists on the other side in various launchpads waiting to cross over but we are fully prepared to meet this threat."

"We have a strong counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist grid which we keep modifying as per the inputs we receive and we are fully prepared to tackle any eventuality," he added.

Terming terrorism as a worldwide problem, General Naravane said that India has been at the receiving end of terrorism for a long time.

"As far as our neighbours are concerned, they are trying to use terrorism as a tool of state policy, as a way of carrying out a proxy war against us...while maintaining deniability. However, this state can't last long, as they say, you can't fool all the people, all the time," General Naravane added. (ANI)

