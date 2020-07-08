Test run for battery-operated dual-mode shunting locomotive successful: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that test runs for the battery-operated dual-mode shunting locomotive at the Jabalpur division were successful.

"A battery-operated dual-mode shunting loco 'Navdoot' was constructed in the Jabalpur division of the railway, which was a successful test," tweeted the Union Railways Minister (translated from Hindi).

Goyal further said that the battery-operated engine is a sign of a 'bright future'.

"This battery-operated loco is a sign of a bright future, which will be a major step forward in saving foreign exchange towards diesel purchase and is a big step towards environmental protection," he further added. (ANI)

