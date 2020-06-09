Tested Covid positive, TN MLA Anbazhagan's health condition deteriorates in hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): The health condition of DMK MLA Thiru Anbazhagan J, who tested COVID-19 positive has deteriorated according to the Monday bulletin posted by the hospital in which he is being treated.

61-year-old Anbazhagan who is currently a member of the legislative assembly of Tamil Nadu is admitted in the intensive care unit of Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre, Chromepet, Chennai.

According to hospital administration, he has admitted on June 2 with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive on admission.

"He was put on ventilator support on June 3 when his respiratory distress worsened on high flow oxygen therapy. He was initially getting 90 per cent, oxygen on the ventilator which improved steadily over the next 2 days to 40 per cent. He was being weaned off gradually from the ventilator," the administration said.

"However, since today (Monday) evening there has been a significant deterioration of his condition. His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function also is deteriorating requiring medicine support for blood pressure. His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," it said. (ANI)

