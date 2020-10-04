Textile sector has always brought opportunities, will help in building self-reliant India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an international webinar on textile traditions organized by ICCR on Saturday and said the textile sector has always brought opportunities.

He said the textiles sector is a key sector that will help in building self-reliant India and noted that the Government is particularly focusing on skill upgradation, financial assistance and integrating the sector with the latest technology.

The Prime Minister lauded Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design for their efforts in bringing people from different countries to participate in the webinar on the theme `Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions.'

"In the textile sector one can see our history, diversity and immense opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister talked about the rich past of India's textile traditions.

He said naturally coloured cotton and silk has a long and glorious history in India. "The diversity in our textiles shows the richness of our culture," he said.



The Prime Minister said there will be something unique about the textile traditions in every community, every village and every state. He also highlighted the rich textile traditions of our tribal communities. He said in all of India's textile traditions there is colour, vibrancy and eye for detail.

The Prime Minister said the textile sector has always brought opportunities. Domestically, the textiles sector is among the highest job providers in India. Internationally, textiles helped the country build trade and cultural relations with the world, he said, adding that Indian textiles are highly valued globally and have also got enriched with customs, crafts, products and techniques of other cultures.

Noting that the programme has been organized in the context of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, he said Mahatma Gandhi saw a close link between the textile sector and social empowerment and converted the simple charkha into a key symbol of India's independence movement. "The charkha wove us together as one nation," he said.

He said people should learn global best practices and also our best practices to assist weavers in continuing to make world-class products.

"The exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices in this webinar will create new avenues for collaboration," he said.

The Prime Minister said world over, the textile sector employs many women. "Thus, a vibrant textile sector will add strength to the efforts of women empowerment. We need to prepare for our future in challenging times," he said.

He said that textile traditions have showcased powerful ideas and principles like diversity and adaptability, self-reliance, skill and innovation and noted that these principles have become even more relevant now. (ANI)

