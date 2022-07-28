T'gana govt strengthening education sector; provides free education, books in state-run schools

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): After Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and a new state was formed, the state government made it a point to strengthen the education sector. The government has been providing the best facilities to government schools and colleges.

The Telangana government is currently operating 188 residential educational institutions in English, Urdu and Telugu medium for classes 1 to 10, Intermediate and Degree Colleges.

Out of this, 69 institutions are for only boys, 103 institutions are for only girls and 16 are co-education institutions. Besides providing free education, the government also provides free uniforms, books and mid-day meals for students.



Moreover, the government is giving the best computer and sciences laboratory facilities for students in government schools.

Speaking to ANI, Sania Yusuf, a student of BJR Golconda college said, "I study at BiPC in Urdu medium. I get everything for free and the quality of education is good there. There is lab facility and the staff is good too. I thank the Telangana government for this."

Afsa Khan, a student of Class 12 in BJR College also thanked the Telangana government for the facilities.

Arshiya, a teacher in BJR Junior College in Golconda, has been working there for the last 10 years. She said, "Education is free. All the students are given free education. The number of students is increasing due to the free admission and free books incentives from the Government of Telangana. It's very helpful, especially for studens from the weaker sections."

"In future also we expect KCR government will bring other facilities also. The students are very thankful and the teachers and principal are working very hard to uplift the college. We are indebted to the KCR government," he added. (ANI)

