MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo)

Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits suicide over ED notice

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted a condolence message for one of his party worker who allegedly committed suicide after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a notice to Thackeray.
"My heart is filled with grief after the news of suicide by one of our colleague Pravin Chaugule. He has committed suicide by self-immolation after being upset over the fact that I have been sent an ED notice," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The 28-year-old party worker had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.
"This should not have happened. I pray to God that Praveen's soul may rest in peace," it added.
Thackeray also urged his party workers to maintain peace and not to gather outside the ED office.
"These are tough times and the party will get through it. I will answer all of ED's questions," he said.
The MNS chief had, on Tuesday, appealed the party workers to respect the investigative agencies and not to gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on August 22.
ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before it at its zonal office in Mumbai at 10 am tomorrow.
The MNS had earlier called for a shut down against the ED notice to its chief which was later withdrawn by the party.
The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai. (ANI)

