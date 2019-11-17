Thackeray family pays tribute to Balasaheb on his 7th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tribute to party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Uddhav's wife Rashmi and his son Aaditya Thackeray also paid tributes to the founder of the Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also paid homage to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were among many who paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career.

Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86. (ANI)

