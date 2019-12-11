Thackeray holds review meeting with Maha Police top brass

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the Maharashtra Police here and directed them to take quick action in cases pertaining to women harassment and other related issues.

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and other officials were present in the meeting that took place at the DGP office here.

The Chief Minister instructed the police to take quick action in cases related to women harassment and other related issues.

He has also directed the police and administrative officials to prepare a plan for the utilisation of Nirbhaya Fund. (ANI)

