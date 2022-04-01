Thailand seeks collaboration with Karnataka in IT, education, trade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Karnataka government is eager to partner with Thailand in the areas of education, Information Technology (IT) and Bio-Technology, said CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Bio-Technology and Information Technology on Friday.

"The government intends to make the optimal use of the potential of IT/BT for economic progress. The Union and State governments also wish to strengthen the industrial and trade relationship with South-East Asian countries. The companies based in Bengaluru will be encouraged to expand their activities in Thailand," he stated.

He stated this to the delegation led by Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Thailand in India who met him at Vikasa Soudha.



"Thailand has sought the help of the Government of Karnataka (GoK) in the areas of education and IT/BT. The delegation has also sought us to set up campuses of higher education in their country. The government is looking at it positively," Narayan informed.

Minister Narayan also mentioned that the state government plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the south-Asian country.

"Thailand is chiefly dependent on tourism activities. Considering this, the GoK is thinking about entering into MoUs with that country so as to enable Twinning Graduation" he concluded. (ANI)

