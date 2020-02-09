Thaipoosam festival celebrated in Rameswaram on occasion of Maghi Purnima

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Thaipoosam festival was celebrated at Lakshmana Theertham in Rameswaram last night on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Lakshmana Teertham was constructed in memory of Lord Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama.

The Thaipoosam festival was celebrated with great fervour and devotion by devotees with special chanting. This is followed by Lakshmana Theertham in honour of Swami Ambal, who emerged with panchamurti on a barge decorated with lights. Thousands of devotees gathered around the Theertha pond, worshiping Swami Ambala with chanting slogans.

Thaipoosam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai, usually coinciding with Pushya star, known as Poosam in Tamil.

Maghi Purnima is considered as an auspicious and most important day of the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. According to rituals, people take bath at Prayag, the confluence point of the river Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, on Maghi Purnima. (ANI)

