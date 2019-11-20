Representative Image
Representative Image

Thane : Army to conduct 10-day recruitment rally next month

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:50 IST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Army will conduct a 10-day recruitment drive in Thane district for the Maharashtra youth from December 13 to December 23.
The rally is for the candidates who are domiciles of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Raigarh, Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra.
Recruitment is being conducted for soldier general duty, soldier technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant), soldier technical (Nursing Assistant/Veterinary), soldier tradesman, soldier clerk/storekeeper technical, sepoy pharma, havildar surveyor auto cartographer and Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) categories.
Candidates were required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:58 IST

Delhi: Sharad Pawar to meet Modi to discuss Maharashtra farmers' issue

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Parliament over the issue of Maharashtra farmers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:43 IST

Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena: Ram Kadam, BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): With uncertainty looming large over who will form the government in Maharashtra, BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena. He also said that despite holding several meetings the three parties are nowhere close to for

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:33 IST

AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'deteriorating' law,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "deteriorating law and order situation" in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:31 IST

Cyclonic circulation to cause rains over J-K, Himachal: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Due to the western disturbance after a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and nearby regions, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:19 IST

Indore: Family alleges murder after MBBS student found dead,...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A 33-year-old student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College was found dead near the gate of Daly College in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Japanese envoy to India takes ride on Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki took a ride on the Delhi Metro with DMRC Managing Director (MD) Dr Mangu Singh and other senior officials.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:12 IST

Synthetic cumin factory in Delhi busted, huge quantity of...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 : Delhi Police busted a gang involved in manufacturing synthetic cumin here on Tuesday and arrested five persons in connection with the case. Police also confiscated a huge quantity of synthetic cumin and raw material used in its manufacturing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:05 IST

Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Assam government has made mandatory for all factories and industries to keep sanitary napkins in a bid to promote hygiene among women, state cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 06:29 IST

Mumbai: School children visit INS Shikra as part of Navy...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): In the course of the celebrations during the Navy Week-2019, children from various schools of the city visited INS Shikra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 06:10 IST

Andhra govt extends financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government issued a financial order for extending financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims for expenses other than travel expenditure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:57 IST

Mumbai: 6 Nigerians arrested for staying without visa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Six Nigerians who were staying without any valid visa or other documents in the Nallasopara region were arrested.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:37 IST

Kamal Haasan gets honorary doctorate for contribution to cinema...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was conferred an honorary doctorate for his contribution to cinema by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Read More
iocl