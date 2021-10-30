Representative Image
Thane: Drug peddler held with MD worth Rs. 1.10 lakh

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 03:58 IST


Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): A drug peddler was arrested for allegedly possessing 22 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.10 lakh.

The team of Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) arrested the 23-year-old Shahbaz Asif Khan from the Bhayandar area in Thane, said an official statement by the probe agency.
The police registered a case against the peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

