Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a godown of a dye-producing factory in Purna locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday.
Two fire tenders have reached the spot and are attempting to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
No casualties have been reported. (ANI)
Thane: Major fire breaks out at godown in Purna
ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:00 IST
