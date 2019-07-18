Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Thane rural police have arrested five people who looted ready-made garments worth more than Rs 25 lakh after breaking into a godown.
The police recovered stolen garments of around Rs 10 lakh from their possession on Wednesday.
All accused were produced before a competent court and have been remanded to police custody till July 22. (ANI)
Thane: Police arrest 5 people for looting garments costing over Rs 25 lakh
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:09 IST
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Thane rural police have arrested five people who looted ready-made garments worth more than Rs 25 lakh after breaking into a godown.