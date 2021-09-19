Thane police arrests aide of Dawood Ibrahim in extortion case

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): An aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in an extortion case, in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused, said Thane police.



Tariq Abdul Karim Merchant was arrested and produced in the court on Saturday, after which the court sent him to police custody till September 22.

A case of extortion was registered against 20 people by a businessman at Thane Nagar police station, in which Tariq's name was also listed. (ANI)

