Thane police rescues people stranded in flood water

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Thane police teams have rescued several people who were stranded in floods due to heavy rains here.

The DCP Traffic, Thane, said, "Since morning today, the city police have rescued many people using ropes and boats. People were stuck in floodwater after heavy rains in Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhas, Thane, etc."

The overall situation is under control, the DCP added.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said, "Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 3 to 4 hours as seen from satellite and radar images latest. The rainfall varied from 100 mm city side to 250 mm plus in suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai." (ANI)

