Fire brigade workers on the spot to mitigate the situation in Raheja Garden area, Thane. (Photo/ANI)
Fire brigade workers on the spot to mitigate the situation in Raheja Garden area, Thane. (Photo/ANI)

Thane: Trees fall on car in Raheja Garden, no casualties

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:09 IST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city. However, no casualties have been reported.
Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation.
The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:25 IST

Mahant Balaknath's chopper lost control, regained later

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chopper with Alwar BJP MP Mahant Balaknath onboard appeared to have lost control but regained it later and flew off on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:59 IST

Himalayan Rikshaw run concludes in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): As many as fifteen teams of Auto rickshaw concluded Himalayan Rickshaw run in Shimla on Saturday. Over three dozen adventurists from different nations participated in the ride which started on June 23 from Leh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:53 IST

Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The position of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha is likely to be allocated to a leader of the NDA ally Shiv Sena, sources said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:47 IST

2019 general election was largest democratic election ever held...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls as the largest democratic election ever held in the world.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:46 IST

Yoga was not just practiced, but celebrated collectively: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded citizens for celebrating the 5th Yoga Day on June 21 with fervour and enthusiasm, while mentioning that Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but celebrated collectively across the world.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:43 IST

PM Modi discusses emergency in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In the first edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' after Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the resistance against the national emergency in the 1970s was not limited to the political arena or politicians but even gen

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:27 IST

Mann Ki Baat: Devote time for reading in 'Google guru era', urges Modi

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Reiterating his policy of "no bouquet, just a book", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:19 IST

Felt empty without addressing countrymen: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' and said, "When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am 'overconfident'. However, I always had faith in the people of India".

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:12 IST

4 injured in cylinder blast in Shahdara

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): At least 4 people have been injured after an LPG cylinder blasted in East Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:10 IST

Angoor khatte hai: Yogi hits back at Priyanka Gandhi over tweet...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her tweet on increasing crime rate in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:46 IST

J-K: Locals welcome first batch of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid tight security, district administration here along with locals welcomed the first batch of enthusiasm pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra at Tikri on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:34 IST

Hyderabad: Police busts cricket betting racket, 4 arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Using a tip-off, Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a cricket-betting racket and arrested four accused with net cash of Rs. 2,35,000, and four cell phones, officials said.

Read More
iocl