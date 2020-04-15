Thane's Vartak Nagar police station declared containment zone, claims BJP leader Somaiya

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Vartak Nagar police station was declared a containment zone and the constables and inspectors have been quarantined, claimed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday.

He said that the police station was declared as a containment zone after state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad's bodyguards were arrested and kept in the police station in connection with a assault case.

"Vartak Nagar police station has been declared as containment zone and all the constables and inspectors of the police station have been quarantined. 13 supporters of Jitendra Awhad, who is a cabinet minister in Thakeray government, tested positive," Somaiya said.

"These 13 include three bodyguards of Awhad who had gone to the residence of Anant Karmuse (a civil engineer) and assaulted him. An FIR was registered in the matter and the three bodyguards were arrested and kept at this police station. This is why the police station has been declared as a containment zone," he added. (ANI)

