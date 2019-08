Thanga Tamil Selvan appointed as DMK's Propaganda Secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): DMK leader Thanga Tamil Selvan has been appointed as party's Propaganda secretary in Chennai.

At present, the DMK has already two propaganda secretaries - Thircy Siva and A. Raja.

In June this year, Selvan resigned from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) as an MLA and joined the DMK party. Selvan was working with TTV Dinakaran, the founder of the AMMK. (ANI)