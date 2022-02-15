Thanjavur student suicide: ABVP members protest outside Tamil Nadu Bhavan demanding CBI probe

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday protested outside the Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the national capital demanding the probe in the Thanjavur student suicide case be transferred to the CBI.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Siddharth while talking to ANI alleged that the accused in the case were welcomed by the ministers in the state government when they were released from jail.



"To ensure an independent investigation, the state government should distance itself from the probe," he said.

He also demanded that the members of ABVP who are arrested for protesting outside CM house over the same issue should be released immediately.



Meanwhile, ABVP joint secretary Shivangi who was also present in the protest made a personal attack on Tamil Nadu CM Stalin over his namesake Russian dictator.

"Stalin did not survive even during Soviet times, how will he survive now? If CM does not accept our demand we will intensify our protest across India," Shivangi said.



Tamil Nadu government has filled an appeal challenging order of Madurai bench of the Madras High Court transferring probe into the girl suicide case to CBI.

The case pertains to a 17-year old girl from a poor background, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district and was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school.

Allegations of torture after her refusal to convert were also raised by the girl. According to Police, the teenager had consumed poisonous material on January 9 and had succumbed ten days later. (ANI)

